Odisha CM Majhi pushes for faster recruitment to fill 1.1 lakh vacant government posts

BHUBANESWAR : In a move to expedite the recruitment process to fill up all vacant posts in administrative departments, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday advised the chairpersons of three service selection commissions to increase the manpower of the government for better public services delivery.

Chairing a high level meeting attended by chairpersons of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) and Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) at Lok Seva Bhavan, Majhi specifically instructed that vacant positions in departments providing essential services such as health, home, education and agriculture be filled up as soon as possible so that the critical departments function efficiently and effectively.

He emphasised the need for a transparent, fair and impartial recruitment process in the state.

The government has set a target to employ 1.5 lakh people over a period of five years and fill up 65,000 vacant posts in the first two years. Currently, there are 1,10,557 vacant positions in various departments across the state.

The CM directed all departments to submit proposals for recruitment to vacant posts to respective service selection commissions by March 31. He instructed departments to conduct special recruitment drives within a specified time frame to fill up the vacancies reserved for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

Majhi said there is no need to take approval of empowered committees concerned to fill up Group-B posts. He directed for reconstituting the empowered committee currently functioning in the Finance department to oversee selection and reservation for recruitment of persons with disabilities (PwDs) to include representatives from the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department.

In order to facilitate candidates from the undivided Koraput district, the chief minister also proposed establishing an examination centre of OPSC at Jeypore. Currently, the OPSC has five examination centres.

Apart from OPSC chairman Arun Sarangi, OSSC chairperson Abhay and OSSSC chief Lalit Das, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, additional chief secretary to CM Nikunja Bihari Dhal were present.