Odisha HC orders release of Singaporean cargo ship

CUTTACK: A day after issuing arrest order of MV Propel Fortune vessel over a monetary dispute, the Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed for immediate release of the Singaporean cargo ship on condition of submitting a bank draft of Rs 15.56 lakh.

Ship chandler MH Bland SL had raised the dispute before the vacation court on Monday alleging non-payment by MV Propel Fortune for supply of a wide range of provisioning, maintenance and services for the vessel at Paradip Port.

Vacation Judge MS Raman directed for the arrest of the cargo ship as it was set to leave the port. However, considering the submission of MV Propel Fortune’s counsel on Tuesday, Justice Raman said, “In the event the demand draft of Rs 15,56,100 drawn in favour of the Registrar (Judicial) of High Court of Orissa, Cuttack is furnished by the defendant before the Registry today on proper acknowledgement, the defendant-vessel, MV Propel Fortune shall be released forthwith from arrest and would be free to sail out of Paradip Port.”

The vacation judge directed to list the matter in the week commencing January 6 before the assigned jurisdictional court (admiralty judge).