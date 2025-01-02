Railways to develop Bargarh-Nuapada new line in Odisha as a special project

BHUBANESHWAR: The Ministry of Railways has decided to develop the much-awaited Bargarh Road - Nuapada Road new railway line via Padampur as a special project.

The 138.32 km project was a major poll issue during the Padampur by-election in 2022 with BJD and BJP accusing each other for the delay. The railway line would reduce the distance by 87 km between Sambalpur and Raipur.

Sources said the state government has already initiated the land acquisition process in both the Bargarh and Nuapada districts for the proposed project. Two retired revenue officers have been appointed to expedite land acquisition, and statutory clearances, and resolve other issues about the new line.

The project that got the nod of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August last would be built at an estimated cost of Rs 2,621.92 crore, including civil works of Rs 2,107.3 crore, electrical engineering of Rs 305.55 crore and signal and telecom works of Rs 209.07 crore. Around 924.64 hectares of land required for the project comprises 752.52 ha private, 123.23 ha government and 48.91 ha forest land.

The competent authority for land acquisition (CALA) has been appointed and Rs 364 crore has been sanctioned for the land acquisition, which is expected to be completed in a year, the sources said.