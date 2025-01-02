Tension prevails during eviction drive to demolish unauthorised makeshift shops in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Tension prevailed in the capital city on Thursday during a massive eviction drive carried out by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Bhubaneswar Development Authority to demolish unauthorised makeshift shops between Acharya Vihar and Vani Vihar stretch along National Highway-16.

Sources said the eviction drive has been launched across various parts of the city ahead of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. On the day, the locals alleged that they were not served with any notice for the eviction, however, the authorities refuted the claims.

"Notice was served to the people running makeshift shops between Acharya Vihar and Vani Vihar and accordingly the illegal structures were demolished. The police force was deployed and there was no law and order situation," said Saheed Nagar IIC, Suchitra Birya Das.