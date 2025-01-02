Tourist officers to be deployed across city to assist Pravasi Bharatiyas

BHUBANESWAR : To ensure hassle-free experience for non-resident Indian (NRI) guests during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention from January 8 to 10, the Commissionerate Police has planned to deploy tourist officers at prominent destinations in the capital city.

Sources said police help desks will be set up at Dhauli Shanti Stupa, Lingaraj temple, Mukteshwar temple, Udayagiri and Khandagiri caves, Nandankanan Zoological Park and others. Each help desk will be manned by an officer along with a male and female constable.

The cops stationed at the kiosks will assist the tourists in case their belongings get misplaced/stolen or if anyone misbehaves with them. To supplement the efforts of the tourist officers, at least 500 youths from various slums will be deployed in the city.

Sources said all efforts will be made to ensure that no untoward incident takes place which could put Odisha in bad light. The city police has also planned to launch a five-digit helpline number for the visitors. The cops will set up a round-the-clock control centre to attend calls from tourists on the helpline number.

Police have also planned to create a WhatsApp bot to provide visitors an opportunity to have a real-time automated conversational experience directly on the messaging app to address their queries and grievances, if any. If their query is not related to the police, then the WhatsApp bot will provide the number of the department concerned to them.