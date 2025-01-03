Armed robbers loot 30 kg gold, Rs 4 lakh cash from Manappuram Gold Loan office in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: A group of unidentified armed robbers broke into the Manappuram Gold Loan office on Budharaja Main Road in Sambalpur city and fled with a large quantity of gold and cash in broad daylight on Friday. Preliminary reports indicate that the robbers looted approximately 30 kg of gold along with cash worth over ₹4 lakh.

According to a staff member, the incident occurred about an hour after the branch opened for the day. While the employees were preparing for their daily tasks, a group of robbers armed with sharp weapons and firearms barged into the office. They first held the three staff members inside hostage and tied the hands and feet of the Branch Head.

Subsequently, some of the robbers held the staff at gunpoint, while others obtained the keys and password to the vault. They proceeded to loot the gold jewellery and cash before fleeing the scene. Some of the robbers reportedly guarded the branch from outside during the heist.