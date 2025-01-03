Hari Babu Kambhampati takes oath as new Odisha Governor

BHUBANESWAR: Former Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati was sworn in as the 27th Governor of Odisha on Friday.
Orissa High Court Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh Kambhampati administered the oath of office to Kambhampati in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik, State Ministers, MLAs, MPs, and other dignitaries.
The new Governor was accorded a guard of honour following the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here.
"Sworn in as the Governor of Odisha, a land of timeless culture, vibrant history, and unyielding spirit. Committed to serving its incredible people and fostering progress, harmony, and growth. Together, let us strive to build a brighter future," Kambhampati wrote on the social media platform X shortly after the swearing-in event.
The former Governor of Mizoram was appointed as the Governor of Odisha on December 24, following Raghubar Das's resignation from the post.
Kambhampati and his family arrived in the State Capital on Thursday and were received by the Chief Minister, Speaker Surama Padhy, Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Ahuja, and DGP YB Khurania at the airport.
He, along with his family, also visited Puri and offered prayers at the Shree Jagannath Temple.