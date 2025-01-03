Hari Babu Kambhampati takes oath as new Odisha Governor

BHUBANESWAR: Former Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati was sworn in as the 27th Governor of Odisha on Friday.

Orissa High Court Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh Kambhampati administered the oath of office to Kambhampati in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik, State Ministers, MLAs, MPs, and other dignitaries.

The new Governor was accorded a guard of honour following the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here.

"Sworn in as the Governor of Odisha, a land of timeless culture, vibrant history, and unyielding spirit. Committed to serving its incredible people and fostering progress, harmony, and growth. Together, let us strive to build a brighter future," Kambhampati wrote on the social media platform X shortly after the swearing-in event.