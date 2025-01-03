High School Certificate exams to be live-streamed from this year in Odisha

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is planning for live streaming of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination from current year to check malpractice and other irregularities.

The BSE authorities are consulting with different IT firms for making necessary arrangements for implementation of live streaming system in all examination centres across the state.

The annual HSC examination is going to be conducted from February 21 to March 6. More than 5 lakh students have filled up forms for appearing the examinations in more than 3,000 examination centres.

The live streaming will help BSE detect any irregularity or adoption of unfair means in the examination centres easily and accordingly initiate immediate steps to check them. “Though it is yet to be finalised, efforts are on to start it from the current year,” said BSE president Srikant Tarai.

It is noteworthy to mention that the BSE has adopted artificial intelligence (AI) technology in monitoring exam process from last year.

However, despite strengthening the security and surveillance system with installation of AI-powered CCTV cameras in around 600 sensitive and hyper-sensitive examination centres and some nodal centres besides setting up a command control room in BSE head office for monitoring, the question papers were made viral in social media.