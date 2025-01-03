Mahotsav to be clubbed with youth festival in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: The 27th edition of Sambalpur Lok Mahotsav, scheduled to start from January 4, will be clubbed with a two-day youth festival this time.

Sambalpur collector Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar said like every year, the three-day Lok Mahotsav will be held from January 4 to 6. This time, a youth festival will also be organised at the same venue on January 7 and 8. While Bollywood singer Shaan will perform on January 7, popular artistes from the state will take the stage on January 8. A Pallishree Mela will be held alongside Lok Mahotsav till January 12.

Bondar said locals will get a chance to witness a gathering of over 600 artists during the folk festival. At least 34 cultural teams will perform at the event. The traditional dance forms of western Odisha, which are on the verge of extinction, will be given preference. Seminars, workshops and art exhibition will be organised.

Commissioner of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation Vedbhushan said a tentative budget of Rs 1.75 crore has been made for the Lok Mahotsav. The main event, cultural performances besides fairs and exhibition will be held at the PHED ground in the city.