New Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati arrives, to take oath on Friday

BHUBANESWAR: The Governor designate of Odisha Hari Babu Kambhampati will take oath of office here on Friday.

Khambhampati and his family arrived in the city on Thursday and were received by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Speaker Surama Padhy, deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Ahuja and DGP YB Khurania at the airport.

From the airport, Kambhampati went to the Raj Bhavan where he received a guard of honour. “Landed in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, where I was warmly received by the Hon’ble Chief Minister and officials. A Guard of Honour was presented before proceeding to Puri for the sacred darshan of Lord Jagannath,” he posted on X.

Kambhampati along with his family went to Puri and offered prayers at Shree Jagannath temple. The temple administration presented the new Governor with Khandua, the flag, and other relics of the Trinity.

On his return to Bhubaneswar on Friday, he will be administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Chakradhari Sharan Singh at 10.15 am.

Kambhampati was appointed the Governor of Odisha on December 24 after Raghubar Das resigned from the post.