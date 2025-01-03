Odisha man shoots wife dead with arrow on ‘affair’ hunch

KEONJHARA: A 43-year-old woman died after being allegedly shot in the chest with an arrow by her husband over suspicion of extra-marital affair at Madhsahi in Handibhanga village within Bamebari police limits of Keonjhar district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Chinni Munda. The accused, 50-year-old Dashara Munda, has been arrested by police.

Police said Dashara suspected Chinni Munda of having an illicit relationship with another man. The couple used to quarrel regularly over the issue. On Wednesday evening, another fight took place between Dashara and Chinni, and the quarrel continued until late in the night. When the woman announced that she would leave Dashara, a tussle broke out between the couple.

In a fit of rage, the accused brought out his bow and shot his wife with an arrow at around 2 am. The arrow pierced Chinni’s chest. Other family members managed to remove the arrow from her chest with great difficulty but they could not stop the severe bleeding.

On Thursday morning, a profusely-bleeding Chinni was rushed to the community health centre (CHC) at Jhumpura in a critical condition. However, she was pronounced dead by the doctor.

IIC of Bamebari police station Prafulla Lakra said on being informed about the incident, police rushed to the village for investigation. The woman’s body was seized for postmortem and her husband taken into custody. During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime.

Based on the report of the medical officer of Jhumpura CHC, police registered a case and arrested Dashara. He will be produced in the court on Friday. Further investigation is underway, the IIC added.