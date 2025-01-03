Odisha: Sambalpur villager cremates father after two days over caste boycott

SAMBALPUR: In a shocking fallout of social discrimination, a 54-year-old man from Bamra block in Sambalpur district had to wait for two days to cremate his father because fellow villagers had boycotted him over his daughter’s marriage in another caste.

The disturbing incident of ostracisation of Upendra Kainsaria was reported from Turipada village under Sagara gram panchayat in Bamra block. Upendra, sources said, has been facing the boycott since one of his daughters married a man from a different caste.

Originally a native of Majhapada village in Sundargarh, Upendra started living at his in-laws place in Turipada village following his marriage. Around a year ago, one of his three daughters eloped with a man from another caste, following which villagers expressed their disapproval and subjected him to social boycott. About six months ago, Upendra ‘s 76-year-old father started living with him at Turipada due to old age issues and eventually, passed away on Monday (December 30).

What followed was a harrowing ordeal for the family as no villager came forward to either console the 54-year-old or help him in cremating his father. As the body could not be cremated by the end of the day, Upendra moved Golapii Bag, the sarpanch of Sagara the next day, asking for help.

Along with some social workers from nearby villagers, he took the body to the cremation ground in the panchayat. The 76-year-old’s body was cremated on Tuesday evening in presence of social workers Prafulla Patel, Rajesh Bag, Khirod Luhar, Pingal Kishore Nayak, Chakra Rout, Rajendra Nayak and police personnel from Garpos outpost.

Sources said though Upendra was advised to file a police complaint, he was reluctant to do so apprehending retaliation from the villagers.