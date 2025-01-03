Rourkela cops get visiting cards to ensure easy access for public

ROURKELA: As part of the ongoing efforts to ensure proactive policing, all the cops in Rourkela police district have been issued visiting cards with personal contact details to make them easily accessible to the public.

Besides, investigation officers (IOs) in the ranks of assistant sub-inspectors, sub-inspectors, inspectors, deputy SPs and additional SPs would have to update case status to the complainants as mandated by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Introducing the new initiative on Wednesday, Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani in a social media post said, “It’s our way of wishing Rourkela citizens a Happy New Year.”

The police control room helpline number has also been printed on the visiting cards in case the IOs concerned fail to respond to calls on the number provided in the card. The SP encouraged the general public to ask for visiting cards of their IOs after the registration of FIRs. He hoped that the initiative would usher in better public service with accountability.

This new initiative comes with several other proactive policing measures to make Rourkela safer. Around 84 parks and public places witnessing gathering of anti-socials and criminal elements for consumption of alcohol or drugs have been equipped with police security QR codes to connect with the respective beat constables.

Under Operation Suraksha, regular surveillance is being strengthened against habitual and hardcore criminals involved in property offences. Proclamation for attachments of properties of fugitive warranties is going on in full swing.

Wadhwani said sharing case status after a certain period is mandatory. “IOs in the ranks of ASIs or SIs do not have CUG number. It was observed that in certain cases, though proper action was taken, the complainants unaware of the status ended up calling the SP or IICs for information,” he said.

The SP further said under the security QR code initiative, 80 per cent of the police personnel have become active. While patrolling has improved, unlawful assembling of criminal elements at secluded places has come down.

Under Operation Suraksha, systematic profiles of 380 of the 1,340 identified habitual and hardened criminals have been compiled so far. Out of around 335 fugitives, proclamation has been made against 220 for execution of NBWs and property attachment.

This drive would be completed by end of January, he added.