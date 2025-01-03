Seven-year-old boy mowed down by truck, locals block NH for six hours in Odisha

BARIPADA: Traffic on NH-49 was disrupted for around six hours after a seven-year-old boy was mowed down by an iron ore-laden truck at Jashipur Chowk in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Abhinandan Purty, son of Jaypal Purty of Chakuakankara village in the Bisoi area. The mishap took place at around 11.30 am.

Sources said the boy and his mother Unki Purty were on their way to meet Jaypal on a scooter. Near Jashipur chowk, Unki panicked after the iron ore-laden truck came in front of her two-wheeler. Abhinandan, who was riding a pillion, fell down and was run over by the heavy vehicle. He died instantly.

Following the mishap, locals detained the truck and blocked the highway near Jashipur Chowk demanding a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the bereaved family.

On being informed, Karanjia SDPO Subrat Kumar, sub-collector Premanshu Chand and Jashipur police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the agitators. After several rounds of discussion, the road blockade was lifted at around 5.30 pm.

Jashipur IIC Sanjukta Mahalick said normalcy was restored on NH-49 after locals called off the protest. Police have registered an unnatural death case and sent the deceased’s body to hospital for postmortem. The truck and its driver have been detained and further investigation is underway.