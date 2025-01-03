Youth’s body found, murder suspected in Odisha

JEYPORE: Mystery shrouds the death of a youth whose mutilated body was found near a crop field in Nakulguda village within B Singhpur police limits in Koraput’s Borigumma block on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as 26-year-old Jagannath Majhi of Nakulguda. Sources said some villagers first spotted Majhi’s injury-ridden body and informed his family members. Later, local police rushed to the spot and seized the body for postmortem.

Majhi’s family members said the youth had gone to attend a feast on Wednesday night to celebrate the New Year and did not return home. They alleged that Majhi was murdered by some miscreants as his body bore multiple injury marks.

Police said as part of the investigation, a scientific team was sent to the spot to collect evidence. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Borigumma Tapaswani Kanhar said basing on the complaint of the deceased’s family members, a case has been registered in B Singhpur police station.

“The exact cause of the youth’s death can be ascertained after we receive the postmortem report. Investigation is underway from all angles,” she added