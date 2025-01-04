CM Mohan Majhi declares unseasonal rain as natural calamity to facilitate aid for farmers

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday declared the unseasonal rains in December as a natural calamity to facilitate payment of compensation to the affected farmers from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Announcing the decision at the inaugural ceremony of the Krushi Odisha conclave here, the chief minister said farmers who have suffered crop loss of more than 33 per cent will be eligible for the ex gratia payment. The state government will provide Rs 291.95 crore from SDRF as input subsidy to the farmers for damage to crops through DBT mode.

The move assumes significance as the state government has announced that all farmers who have suffered crop loss due to the rains will be compensated, irrespective of insurance coverage. Unseasonal rains was not listed as a calamity in the Relief Code making it difficult for the government to provide compensation to farmers who don’t have insurance cover.

“Taking into consideration the huge loss suffered by the farmers, the decision was made to include the unseasonal rains as a natural calamity. This will facilitate compensation payment through SDRF,” Majhi said

The rains which occurred in two phases between December 20 and 28 caused extensive damage to crops across several districts during kharif harvesting period, with Ganjam being the worst hit. At least, nine farmers have also lost their lives by suicide or shock over losing their crops.

The chief minister said according to a report of the collectors, 33 per cent or more crop loss has been reported in 2,26,791 hectares of land of 6,66,720 farmers. Besides, 2.61 lakh farmers have applied under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the compensation of which is being paid to them.