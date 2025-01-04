Couple killed in firecracker blast, three hurt in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: A couple was killed and three of their family members suffered serious injuries after the roof of their house collapsed due to firecracker explosion at Badabag village within Jagatsinghpur police limits on Friday night.

Police identified the deceased as 55-year-old Rajesh Das and his wife Ranu. Rajesh was the son of local firecracker trader Susil Das.

Sources said Rajesh was making firecrackers at home. At around 10 pm, one of the firecrackers exploded, causing the roof of the house to collapse. Rajesh and four members of his family were trapped under the debris.

On being informed by villagers, police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies of Rajesh and his wife. His brother Paresh was rescued and admitted to the district headquarters hospital in a critical condition. Till reports last came in, Paresh’s wife and their seven-year-old daughter, who also suffered injuries, are still trapped under the collapsed roof. Susil was not present at home when the mishap took place.

Jagatsinghpur SP Bhabani Shankar Udgata said of the five members of Das family, two have died. Efforts are underway to rescue the remaining family members trapped under the collapsed roof. “We are yet to verify if the family had a valid licence to manufacture firecrackers. Further investigation is underway,” he added.