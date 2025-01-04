Direct flights to seven cities start from BPIA, VSSA in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday launched new direct flight services from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Bhubaneswar to four cities and from Veer Surendra Sai Airport (VSSA), Jharsuguda to three more cities.

The flights will operate from BPIA to Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow and Patna, and from VSSA to Hyderabad, Raipur, and Lucknow. Air India Express and Star Air have partnered with the state government to operate these routes.

The inaugural flights from Bhubaneswar to Jaipur and Kochi took off on Friday. Flights to Lucknow will commence on Saturday followed by services to Patna on January 15.

With these additions, Air India Express now operates 104 weekly flights from the state capital to major cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, and Pune. Flagging off the inaugural flight, Ekamra Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh said these flights are not merely transportation links, they are lifelines of growth and will bring Odisha closer to the nation while empowering its people, culture, and economy.

“This milestone in air connectivity has been achieved under the new destination policy 2024 introduced under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The rising connectivity will bring unprecedented convenience for professionals, families, students, and defence personnel, fostering economic and cultural exchanges,” he said.

Principal secretary of Commerce and Transport department Usha Padhee said this strategic expansion of air connectivity aligned with the vision of Viksit Odisha is poised to drive growth in the tourism and aviation sectors. It will also boost economic development and create stronger ties across the nation, she said.