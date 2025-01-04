Kansa Raj starts as 77th edition of Dhanuyatra festival kicks off in Odisha's Bargarh

BARGARH: The 77th edition of Dhanuyatra, the world’s largest open-air theatre began with great enthusiasm in Bargarh on Friday. The 11-day festival, which celebrates the story of Lord Krishna and King Kansa, will continue till January 13.

This year, Bhubaneswar Pradhan will reprise his role as the infamous King Kansa for the third time, after a four-year gap. New faces, Swapnil Mohapatra and Divyanshu Birtia will take on the roles of Lord Krishna and Lord Balram, respectively.

Over the next 11 days, Bargarh will transform into Mathura under the tyrannical rule of King Kansa. The ‘Balya Leela’ of Lord Krishna will unfold in Ambapali, located across Jeera river, which will be recreated as Gopapura.

Bargarh SP Prahalad Sahai Meena said, elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure law and order is in place during the festival. Adequate forces will be deployed at all the places where the events will take place. CCTV surveillance has been beefed up across the town. “We have already chalked out a route plan and designated parking spots besides issued traffic advisory which is being shared widely. We request public to follow the advisory to avoid unnecessary traffic congestion,” he added.

More than 150 artistes will perform in Mathura and Gopapura, while over 4,000 artistes from 170 cultural troupes will participate in events at the Raj Darbar and Ranga Mahal during the festival. People from nearby districts and neighbouring Chhattisgarh visit Bargarh to witness the cultural extravaganza.

In addition to the performances, the festival features Meena Bazaar, a handloom expo, a trade fair and Pallishree Mela, all of which attract large crowds. The stage play and major events will also be live streamed on www.bargarhdhanuyatra.in.

On the day, the festival started with a grand cultural procession featuring 20 groups of artistes. The procession which began from Gandhi Chowk was attended by Bargarh collector Aditya Goyal, SP Prahalad Sahai Meena besides other district officials, along with members of the organising committee.

The procession moved through the town, stopping at the Samaleswari Temple before proceeding to the Raj Darbar of King Kansa at Hatpada for the evening’s opening ceremony.