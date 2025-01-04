Rs 847 crore push for agri-enterprise, rooftop solar units to get subsidy in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to encourage entrepreneurship in the agriculture sector and boost employment generation, the state government on Friday approved a five year budget of Rs 847.14 crore for the Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana.
The amount will be utilised to promote establishment of agri-enterprises, create income-generating avenues and employment opportunities in farm and allied sectors.
The decision, taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, will push the modernisation of agriculture and allied sectors by exploiting their potential, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja told mediapersons.
The scheme was introduced in June, 2018 and later revised in December, 2020 and January, 2024. However, the scheme did not pick up because of inadequate budgetary provisions.
The scheme aims at ease of doing in agri-business through process simplifications of commercial agri-enterprises. Under the scheme, 40 per cent subsidy on capital investment excluding the cost of the land, subject to a maximum limit of Rs 50 lakh will be provided for general entrepreneurs. Similarly, 50 per cent of the capital investment excluding the cost of land subject to a maximum limit of Rs 50 lakh will be provided as subsidy for SC/ST/women/persons with disabilities (PwD)/graduates of agriculture and allied disciplines.
The cabinet also approved a proposal to grant subsidy of Rs 25,000 per kilowatt up to two kilowatt and Rs 10,000 subsidy for an additional kilowatt per house for installation of rooftop solar units for providing free, clean and low cost electricity to 3 lakh households across the state under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.
Financial assistance of Rs 18,000 will be provided to group housing societies and residential welfare associations for EV charging and use of electricity up to 500 MW at the rate of 3 MW for each house. The cabinet approved a budget of Rs 1800 crore from 2024-25 to 2026-27 to popularise the scheme among the people of the state.
Besides, the proposal to enhance pension of those aged 80 and above or PwDs having disability percentage of 80 pc and above under both Madhu Babu Pension Yojana and National Social Assistance Programme to Rs 3,500 per month with effect from January 2025 from Rs 1,500 per month at present got the nod.
The cabinet also approved amendment of rules and business of the steel and mines department for transfer of administration of minor minerals from the revenue and disaster management department. The rules will also include auction, survey and exploration of mineral resources. Besides, the cabinet approved the establishment of directorate of minor minerals for administration of minor minerals.
The cabinet cleared a proposal for making March 31, 2025 cut-off date for receiving application under Subhadra scheme for 2024-25. Presently, applications are being received without any cut-off date.
It also okayed a proposal to provide guarantee of Rs 17,500 crore for Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation for a period of five years to enable the corporation to take new loans. The cabinet waived guarantee commission of Rs 432 crore on the corporation as it is engaged in activity of public interest.