Rs 847 crore push for agri-enterprise, rooftop solar units to get subsidy in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to encourage entrepreneurship in the agriculture sector and boost employment generation, the state government on Friday approved a five year budget of Rs 847.14 crore for the Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana.

The amount will be utilised to promote establishment of agri-enterprises, create income-generating avenues and employment opportunities in farm and allied sectors.

The decision, taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, will push the modernisation of agriculture and allied sectors by exploiting their potential, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja told mediapersons.

The scheme was introduced in June, 2018 and later revised in December, 2020 and January, 2024. However, the scheme did not pick up because of inadequate budgetary provisions.

The scheme aims at ease of doing in agri-business through process simplifications of commercial agri-enterprises. Under the scheme, 40 per cent subsidy on capital investment excluding the cost of the land, subject to a maximum limit of Rs 50 lakh will be provided for general entrepreneurs. Similarly, 50 per cent of the capital investment excluding the cost of land subject to a maximum limit of Rs 50 lakh will be provided as subsidy for SC/ST/women/persons with disabilities (PwD)/graduates of agriculture and allied disciplines.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to grant subsidy of Rs 25,000 per kilowatt up to two kilowatt and Rs 10,000 subsidy for an additional kilowatt per house for installation of rooftop solar units for providing free, clean and low cost electricity to 3 lakh households across the state under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.