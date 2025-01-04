Two killed in daylight robbery attempt at jewellery store in Jajpur

JAJPUR: Two persons, including a jewellery store employee, were killed after unidentified armed miscreants opened fire during a daylight robbery attempt at Panikoili in Jajpur district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Nila Madhab Panda of Soti village and Sunil Kumar Ray, an employee of Panda Alankar at Panikoili. Panda died after sustaining a bullet wound in the stomach, while Ray succumbed to bullet injuries while undergoing treatment.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 1:30 pm when four unidentified armed miscreants on two motorcycles waylaid Ray. He was on his way to deposit the jewellery store's cash at a nationalised bank in Panikoili when the robbers attempted to intercept him.

“They reportedly opened fire at him, injuring him critically. Hearing Ray’s screams, locals rushed to the spot. Anticipating trouble, the miscreants opened fire at them, following which Panda got bullet injuries at his belly and died on the spot,” said police.