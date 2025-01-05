40-year-old trampled to death by tusker in Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: A 40-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in the wee hours of Saturday at Daddud village under Shyamakhunta block of Mayurbhanj district here.

The victim, Madhusudan Pande, had gone to a nearby field to attend the call of nature when he came face-to-face with the tusker. Though Pande tried to run away, the jumbo dragged him by its trunk and slammed him on the ground before trampling him.

Pande sustained severe injuries on his chest and was rushed to the Pandit Raghunath Murmu medical college and hospital in Baripada where doctors declared him dead.

Sources said the jumbo was a part of the herd of 45 elephants from Dalma forest in Jharkhand that had been roaming in Baripada forest division area since the last few months. This is reportedly the second killing by the elephant herd till now. Forest officials have been making their best efforts to chase the herd away to Jharkhand but to no avail.