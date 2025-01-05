As police go missing in Cuttack city, burglars loot Panchamukhi temple

CUTTACK: Sending shockwaves in the city and raising serious questions on policing, burglars struck at the much-revered Panchamukhi Hanuman temple in Khapuria-Khannagar late on Friday night and decamped with gold and silver ornaments, not sparing even the outfit and adornments of the presiding deity. The looted items are estimated to be worth over Rs 25 lakh.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning after the temple was opened. When the temple priest Manas Ranjan Dash opened the main door and entered the sanctum sanctorum for morning ritual, he found all the gold and silver ornaments of Lord Hanuman missing and immediately informed the temple management committee.

On being informed, Madhupatna police rushed to the spot and started its investigation with the help of scientific team and sniffer dog, but no breakthrough has been made yet. The thieves appeared to have entered the temple by breaking open its backyard iron gate and decamped with valuables through the same way. The incident is said to have occurred at around 3 am.