As police go missing in Cuttack city, burglars loot Panchamukhi temple

CUTTACK: Sending shockwaves in the city and raising serious questions on policing, burglars struck at the much-revered Panchamukhi Hanuman temple in Khapuria-Khannagar late on Friday night and decamped with gold and silver ornaments, not sparing even the outfit and adornments of the presiding deity. The looted items are estimated to be worth over Rs 25 lakh.
The incident came to light on Saturday morning after the temple was opened. When the temple priest Manas Ranjan Dash opened the main door and entered the sanctum sanctorum for morning ritual, he found all the gold and silver ornaments of Lord Hanuman missing and immediately informed the temple management committee.
On being informed, Madhupatna police rushed to the spot and started its investigation with the help of scientific team and sniffer dog, but no breakthrough has been made yet. The thieves appeared to have entered the temple by breaking open its backyard iron gate and decamped with valuables through the same way. The incident is said to have occurred at around 3 am.
As per the FIR filed by president of the temple management committee Khetra Mohan Sahoo in Madhupatna police station, the burglars have looted 16 kg silver and 120-149 gm gold ornaments along with adornments like mukuta (crown), mukha (mask), gada (mace), gara (pot), kathau (slippers) and other jewellery.
The brazen crime was carried out even as a watchman was present on the temple premises.
He is said to have fallen asleep when the thieves entered the temple. More bizzare is the fact that as many as 26 CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the temple. But recordings are available till December 31.
While the theft has filled the residents and the devout who hold Panchamukhi Hanuman as their revered deity with deep consternation, that they dared to target one of the most popular temples in the city has brought to the fore the inexplicable laxity and sheer inefficiency of Cuttack police.
Expressing anger over the incident, many devotees have demanded the government to take strictest of action against the police officers in charge of the city for the lapses.