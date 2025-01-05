Congress calls for reforms in Odisha Relief Code to prevent farmer suicides

JAGATSINGHPUR: Keeping in view the rising death of farmers over crop loss across the state, the Congress has demanded immediate reforms in the Odisha Relief Code so as to prevent such incidents and ensure better compensation to the affected farmers.

On the day, a Congress delegation led by CLP leader Ramachandra Kadam along with former MLA Mohammed Moquim and others, visited the family of Krutibas Swain, a farmer of Sarana village under Tandikula panchayat, who recently died by suicide over crop loss due to untimely rains.

The delegation also interacted with affected farmers of Balikuda tehsil, who expressed their anguish over the lack of official visits to assess the crop damage. They doubted the likelihood of receiving compensation.

Citing that the Odisha Relief Code was outdated, the CLP leader called for its immediate reform. He emphasised that it could prevent farmer suicides due to crop loss and ensure better compensation and benefits for them. Highlighting the plight of sharecroppers, who are not entitled to loans, subsidised fertilisers or relief under the current provisions, the party urged the government to include them under these benefits.

Kadam further came down on the state government for the lack of proper weather forecasting, leaving farmers unprepared to safeguard their crops. He also pointed out that the delay in opening of mandis for paddy procurement after the rains, have led to discolouration of the paddy stock leading to the failure of them meet the FAQ standards.

He stated that the party would raise these issues in the upcoming Assembly session and push for reforms to the Odisha Relief Code, particularly the alleged neglect meted out to sharecroppers.

The Congress party also provided Rs 1 lakh to the wife of Kurutibas Swain and assured assistance for his children. Later, the delegation visited the family members of those who lost their lives in the firecracker explosion in Badabag village under Jagatsinghpur police limits and assured financial assistance for the children’s education.