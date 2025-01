BERHAMPUR: A herd of 24 elephants including a baby, has caused widespread damage in Bhanjanagar of Ganjam district. The herd, which has been active since last week, is believed to have come from Mujagada forest and has been regularly entering localities especially in the evening.

On Thursday, the herd entered the Daha forest section destroying harvested paddy, sugarcane, vegetables and several houses, though no casualties were reported. The damage also affected borewell pumps, solar panels and agricultural instruments, leaving farmers worried about repaying loans.

In Gunduribadi village, the herd destroyed sugarcane crops on over 12,000 acre. Despite efforts by forest staff and local residents to drive the herd away, the elephants have continued their rampage.

The herd retreats into the dense forests during the day, making it difficult to track them. To monitor their movements, drone cameras will be used and an assessment of the damage is underway, said DFO Himanshu Mohanty. Residents are being urged to remain cautious, as the herd is reportedly in an aggressive mood following birth of a baby elephant.