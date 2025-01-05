Robbers loot three vehicle showrooms in Rourkela

ROURKELA: A group of miscreants allegedly looted three vehicle showrooms and service centres in quick succession in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The series loots occurred between 12.30 am and 2 am between Beldihi and Vedvyas along the State Highway-10 within the Brahmani Tarang police limits here.

Sources said the miscreants first entered the Kia Motors showroom and service centre at Beldihi from the backside after breaking open the glass panel. They decamped with the cash chest and after failing to break it open they dumped it on a farm field.

They then entered the Maruti Nexa service centre and after terrorising the security guard looted around Rs 30,000. From there they entered the Hundai showroom and service centre and decamped with around Rs 1 lakh, motorcycle and phone of the security guard.

DIG of Police (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said the Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani has formed special teams to nab the miscreants, adding help of scientific clues and CCTV footages are being taken.