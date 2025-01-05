Sharecropper ends life over crop loss in Kendrapara, Odisha

KENDRAPARA: Crop loss over untimely rains claimed yet another life as a 57-year-old sharecropper allegedly died by suicide by consuming pesticide in Aul block of the district on Friday night. This is the tenth death due to crop damage in the state in about a fortnight.
The deceased, Kailash Chandra Dhal, belonged to Kolidiha village under Aul block. Dhal’s family found him lying unconscious near a bottle of pesticide in the morning and rushed him to Aul community health centre where doctors declared him dead.
Family members claimed Dhal took the extreme step as he was distraught over crop loss. They have filed an FIR at Aul police station in this connection. While no suicide note was recovered, police seized the body and sent it for postmortem. Additional district magistrate Nilu Mohapatra said Aul tehsildar has been directed to submit a report on the case.
Sources said Dhal was a sharecropper and had raised paddy on seven acre land including two acre of his own. However, unseasonal rains for five days recently left large tracts of his ripe paddy crops damaged.
Narahari Dhal, a local, said Dhal had obtained Rs 90,000 loan from the primary agriculture cooperative societies and moneylenders to buy seeds and fertilisers. “He was hopeful of compensation from the government for his loss. However, the recent decision of the government to bar sharecroppers from any compensation came as a shock for him. He was under extreme stress to repay his loan which is why he took the drastic step,” he added.
Dhal’s 24-year-old son Raja said his mother passed away three years back. “Now with the death of my father, our fate seems uncertain,” he added.
Meanwhile, farmer leader Madhab Das alleged it was the government’s apathy towards sharecroppers which forced Dhal to take his life.
Criticising the BJP government, Kendrapara MLA Ganeswar Behera alleged it is unable to tackle the crisis. “The saffron party leaders have only been paying lip service instead of taking practical steps to address the issue,” he added.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)