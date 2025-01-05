Two BJP leaders die in road mishap in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: In a tragic incident, two BJP leaders lost their lives while two others sustained injuries after a tipper truck hit their car near Katapali overbridge under Burla police limits on the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Denendra Nayak, BJP mandal president of Goshala and a resident of Kardola village besides Muralidhar Chhuria, a leader from Charapali village. Both were close associates of former MLA Nauri Naik.

According to reports, the incident took place around 1.30 am when they were returning to Chipilima from Bargarh. The speeding truck rammed into the car from behind, causing the car to crash off the bridge.

On being informed, the local police reached the accident spot and rushed them to the VIMSAR, Burla. However, the two BJP leaders succumbed to their injuries.

Meanwhile, police have arrested the truck driver and started an investigation into the incident.

On the other hand, the BJP leaders have alleged the incident to be a planned murder. It is also claimed that the car was hit by the truck multiple times, making the suspicion stronger.