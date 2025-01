JAGATSINGHPUR: Two dalit men were allegedly tonsured, beaten and had shoes hung around their necks on suspicion of stealing goats in a village under Cuttack district.

The incident which took place recently came to light after a video went viral. A case was later registered with Biridi police in this regard.

According to sources, Bikram Bhoi and Dinesh Bhoi, both in their 30s, allegedly stole two goats from the canal embankment in Gobindpur area of Cuttack district on December 27. As they were fleeing after committing the theft, villagers pursued and apprehended them near a bridge in Bareida village under Biridi police limits in neighbouring Jagatsinghpur district. Gobindpur and Biridi police stations share the borders.

As punishment, villagers tied the hands of Bikram and Dinesh and hung chappals around their necks. Later, they tonsured their heads in public and beat them with sticks and chappals.

The incident was recorded on mobile phone by one of the villagers which later found its way to social media. Both Bikram and Dinesh belong to Sundargaon village under Gobindpur under Cuttack district.

The owners of stolen goats later lodged a complaint with Gobindpur police station, prompting the cops to register a case against Bikram and Dinesh on charges of theft. Meanwhile, the act of dehumanisation, including public humiliation and physical assault, caused outrage.

Bikram’s father Bilash Chandra Bhoi filed an FIR with Biridi police on January 1 against the villagers involved in the act.

The incident drew widespread criticism, with social activists and opposition political parties seeking stringent action against those responsible.

Inspector-in-charge of Biridi police station Sabyasachi Rout confirmed that such an incident was reported. “On January 1, the father of one of the victims lodged an FIR against the villagers who tortured and tonsured the men. A case has been registered against seven persons. Investigation is underway but no arrests have been made so far,” he added.