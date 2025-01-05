Utkarsh Odisha to have four plenary, 16 sectoral sessions

BHUBANESWAR: The Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025 to be held in the capital city on January 28 and 29 will have four plenary sessions, 16 sectoral sessions and four round-table conferences.
With preparations for the flagship biennial investment summit reaching final stages, a detailed presentation was made by principal secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma before Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here on Saturday.
Around 3,000 national and international industry leaders, investors, startup entrepreneurs and industry stakeholders will attend the mega business event. A day before the inaugural event, CII will hold its national executive council meeting on January 27.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the industry leaders and investors on January 28. Special sessions related to various sectors will be organised along with G2B and B2B meetings with prominent industry leaders. A round-table of CEOs of leading industries with the chief minister has also been planned apart from separate special sessions for Odia entrepreneurs and women business leaders.
Sharma said a special session for Odia women entrepreneurs themed ‘Subhadra Ru Mudra’ will also be held. A three-day industrial exhibition has been planned from January 28 to 30.
The chief minister advised officials to make proper arrangements for creating a unique identity of Odisha among national and international investors.
Prior to the main event, the state government had organised three domestic roadshows in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and one overseas investors’ meet at Singapore. The conclave is expected to generate investment intents of over Rs 5 lakh crore.
Among others, Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain, development commissioner Anu Garg, additional chief secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal and ACS of General Administration department Surendra Kumar were present.