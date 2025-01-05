Utkarsh Odisha to have four plenary, 16 sectoral sessions

BHUBANESWAR: The Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025 to be held in the capital city on January 28 and 29 will have four plenary sessions, 16 sectoral sessions and four round-table conferences.

With preparations for the flagship biennial investment summit reaching final stages, a detailed presentation was made by principal secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma before Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here on Saturday.

Around 3,000 national and international industry leaders, investors, startup entrepreneurs and industry stakeholders will attend the mega business event. A day before the inaugural event, CII will hold its national executive council meeting on January 27.