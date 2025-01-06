Another 150 AI cameras to prevent ritual hunt in Similipal Tiger Reserve

BARIPADA: The authorities of Similipal have decided to install another 150 AI cameras in the tiger reserve as part of the protection measures to prevent poaching during ‘Akhand Shikar’, an annual ritualistic hunting practice by tribals which starts on April 14 and continues for a month every year.

Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) and field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) Prakash Chand Gogineni said though the practice of Akhand Shikar has been stopped in the tiger reserve, small groups of tribals still try to enter the STR for the ritualistic hunting of animals. To prevent such attempts, protection measures have been strengthened in Similipal.

It has been decided to procure 150 more AI cameras which will be installed at strategic locations in the tiger reserve. The Forest department has already installed 100 such cameras in STR which have become a stealth weapon for authorities to ensure that every corner of the tiger reserve remains under surveillance.

Gogineni said basing on the information provided by the AI cameras, forest officials have thwarted many attempts of poaching inside Similipal. A good number of poachers have also been identified and arrested with the help of these cameras.

“Besides, we have reinforced manpower for protection of the tiger reserve. At least 800 security personnel including forest guards, foresters, ACF, Similipal tiger protection force and ex-army personnel have already been deployed in sensitive areas. Patrolling has also been strengthened at entry points of STR,” he said. This apart, the administration, police and PRI members are also providing support to raise awareness among people on wildlife poaching offenses, the RCCF added.

Sources said every year, people from different tribal communities sneak into the STR for the mass animal hunting practice. After killing the animals with traditional weapons like bow and arrow, they offer the meat to local deities on the occasion of Pana Sankranti festival.