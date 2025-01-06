Aromatic rice produced in Odisha in great demand across country: Dy CM KV Singh Deo

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha plays an important role in the production of aromatic rice in the country. The aromatic rice varieties produced in the state are in great demand in several cities, said Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Saturday.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Aromatic Rice: Organic Farming Methods and Marketing’ held on the second day of Krushi Odisha-2025, Singh Deo said organic farming can only meet the needs of a sustainable food supply chain. “For this, the state government is encouraging farmers at various levels and taking proactive decisions keeping in mind their interests,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Parvati Parida emphasised the role of women in the agricultural sector. In keeping up with the changing times, women are taking on various responsibilities and gaining excellence, she said.

Principal Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Arabinda Padhee informed the production of aromatic rice is being promoted in the state and a minimum support price of Rs 4,100 per quintal is being provided. Plans are underway to use rice grown through organic methods in the preparation of Abadha for Lord Jagannath in Puri Srimandir, he said.

An MoU was signed with Kanak Bioscience Research Pvt Ltd, Smart Coffee and Impact X for export of aromatic rice from the state. Prominent farmers were felicitated for their contribution in the agriculture sector.

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Gokulananda Mallik and OUAT vice-chancellor Prof Parvat Kumar Roul also spoke.