Botched robbery bid deaths: STF visits crime scene as police step up probe

JAJPUR: A day after two persons were shot dead during a robbery attempt at Panda Alankar in Jajpur’s Panikoili area, a team of the Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch visited the jewellery shop and the nearby site where the firing took place.

The STF team, comprising an additional SP, SDPO and two IICs, was also accompanied by a scientific team which thoroughly examined the jewellery store and the firing site for evidence.

Police suspect that the robbers were from outside the state as they were talking among themselves in Hindi. “We believe the armed miscreants were not from Odisha. Police have seized a motorcycle used in the crime besides a revolver and live bullets from near the crime scene. We are verifying the registration number of the bike and other details,” said Jajpur SP Yashpratap Shrimal.

Following the daring daylight robbery attempt, security has been tightened in and around Panikoili area. Armed police personnel have been deployed at the jewellery shop, the place from where the loot attempt was made and the entry and exit points of Panikoili bazaar.

On Saturday afternoon, an employee of Panda Alankar Sunil Kumar Ray and a local Nilamadhab Panda were shot dead by a gang of five armed robbers. While three of the miscreants fled after failing in their robbery bid, locals managed to overpower the remaining two.

Police said the accused duo was taken to the district headquarters hospital as they had suffered critical injuries after being thrashed by locals. Later, they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.

The SP said police are investigating the incident from all angles. Efforts are underway to identify and nab all the accused soon.