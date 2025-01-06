Dharmendra Pradhan wants Sambalpur University to address social, basic problems

SAMBALPUR: Apart from its commitment to strengthening the higher education sector, Sambalpur University should also take steps to solve social and basic problems in the state, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday.

Addressing the 58th Foundation Day of the university here, Pradhan said, “After 11 years in 2036, Odisha will celebrate its centenary year of becoming a separate state. Similarly, after 22 years in 2047, India will celebrate its 100th year of Independence. These two decades are very important for us. Keeping this in mind, Sambalpur University should take the responsibility of addressing the basic and social issues like lack of access to drinking water, health, farmers’ problems and environmental protection.”

The union minister further said it was time to redefine the image of Sambalpur University. “We should not only talk about holistic development through education in the region but also take responsibility for it. Education in the mother tongue should be promoted as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Education Policy. Education should be offered in local language to improve it in the Sambalpur region.”

Reminding people of the bravery of the sons of soil, he said Sambalpur has always shown the spirit of courage and valour by playing a part in the country’s freedom movement and fighting with the British.

“Sambalpur has many premier educational institutions like IIM, Gangadhar Meher University, VSSUT, VIMSAR and OSOU. We should all take responsibility to make Sambalpur a knowledge-based economy. Our aim should be to create institutions like Harvard, MIT and Stanford University in Odisha,” he said.

Pradhan presented the Gangadhar National Poetry Award to renowned poet and writer in Odia literature Pratibha Satpathy. On the occasion, he also unveiled the statues of Bhima Bhoi, Gangadhar Meher, Radhanath Ray, Madhusudan Rao and Fakir Mohan Senapati on the premises of the university.