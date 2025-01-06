Educational incentive in the name of Madho Singh - a fitting tribute to the tribal hero

Madho Singh, a legendary figure in India’s independence struggle, played a crucial role in uniting Odisha’s tribal communities against British colonial rule. Born in the 18th century in Ghess of Bargarh district, his leadership and sacrifice made him a symbol of courage and resistance. Honouring his legacy, the Odisha government has formulated a flagship welfare scheme Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Scheme to incentivize tribal children to continue education from upper primary levels onwards and reduce prevailing high dropout rates.

Early Life and Leadership

Born around 1786, Madho Singh inherited the zamindari of Ghess from his father, Arjun Singh Bariha, a respected tribal leader. Raised with values of justice and courage, he governed a zamindari of 20 villages and was deeply disturbed by British exploitation and oppression of tribal communities. A pivotal moment was the mistreatment of his son-in-law, Narayan Singh, the Zamindar of Sonakhan, who was falsely accused and punished for aiding famine-stricken villagers. This injustice solidified Madho Singh’s resolve to protect his people and resist colonial dominance.

Role in the Tribal Uprising

During the First War of Indian Independence in 1857, Madho Singh emerged as a key leader of Odisha’s tribal resistance. Inspired by the anti-colonial wave, he united tribal groups in Ghess and surrounding areas, emphasizing collective action against British oppression. With strategic brilliance, he organized a local army funded by his zamindari and led guerrilla attacks against British installations, using his deep knowledge of the terrain. His capture of Singoda Ghat disrupted British reinforcements and inflicted heavy losses on their forces. However, the British eventually crushed the resistance, employing brutal tactics including scorched-earth policies and mass arrests.

Capture and Sacrifice

Madho Singh’s resistance ended in 1858 when he was captured after prolonged fighting. His four sons perished defending tribal positions. On December 31, 1858, he was executed by the British in Ghess, marking a grim end to his rebellion but immortalizing him as a symbol of defiance against colonial rule.