Educational incentive in the name of Madho Singh - a fitting tribute to the tribal hero

Madho Singh, a legendary figure in India’s independence struggle, played a crucial role in uniting Odisha’s tribal communities against British colonial rule. Born in the 18th century in Ghess of Bargarh district, his leadership and sacrifice made him a symbol of courage and resistance. Honouring his legacy, the Odisha government has formulated a flagship welfare scheme Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Scheme to incentivize tribal children to continue education from upper primary levels onwards and reduce prevailing high dropout rates.
Early Life and Leadership
Born around 1786, Madho Singh inherited the zamindari of Ghess from his father, Arjun Singh Bariha, a respected tribal leader. Raised with values of justice and courage, he governed a zamindari of 20 villages and was deeply disturbed by British exploitation and oppression of tribal communities. A pivotal moment was the mistreatment of his son-in-law, Narayan Singh, the Zamindar of Sonakhan, who was falsely accused and punished for aiding famine-stricken villagers. This injustice solidified Madho Singh’s resolve to protect his people and resist colonial dominance.
Role in the Tribal Uprising
During the First War of Indian Independence in 1857, Madho Singh emerged as a key leader of Odisha’s tribal resistance. Inspired by the anti-colonial wave, he united tribal groups in Ghess and surrounding areas, emphasizing collective action against British oppression. With strategic brilliance, he organized a local army funded by his zamindari and led guerrilla attacks against British installations, using his deep knowledge of the terrain. His capture of Singoda Ghat disrupted British reinforcements and inflicted heavy losses on their forces. However, the British eventually crushed the resistance, employing brutal tactics including scorched-earth policies and mass arrests.
Capture and Sacrifice
Madho Singh’s resistance ended in 1858 when he was captured after prolonged fighting. His four sons perished defending tribal positions. On December 31, 1858, he was executed by the British in Ghess, marking a grim end to his rebellion but immortalizing him as a symbol of defiance against colonial rule.
Legacy of Madho Singh
Madho Singh’s life represents resilience and grassroots resistance, transcending his time to inspire marginalized communities. He is celebrated across Odisha, particularly among tribal groups, as a symbol of courage and leadership. His legacy emphasizes justice, unity, and self-determination. The key reasons for commemorating Madho Singh are, his immaculate demonstration skill of resistance representing grassroots movements in India’s independence struggle, advocacy for tribal rights highlighting indigenous struggles against exploitation, inspiration for Marginalized Groups by demonstrating selfless fight for justice and empowerment, fighting till death for preservation of cultural heritage and setting an example for posterity to address marginalization and loss of traditional rights.
Flagship Scheme
To honour Madho Singh’s sacrifices, the Odisha government launched Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Scheme on Sunday by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for promotion of education among Scheduled Tribe (ST) students. Recognizing the socio-economic challenges leading to high dropout rates during transitions from Class 8 to 9 and Class 10 to 11, the scheme provides a one-time incentive of Rs 5,000 to each ST student who advances to the next grade. With a budget allocation of Rs 156 crore from state resources for the current financial year, the initiative aims to benefit approximately three lakh tribal students. By reducing dropout rates, the program seeks to empower tribal youth and provide them with brighter futures.
Conclusion
Madho Singh’s life and legacy are poignant reminders of the sacrifices made by grassroots leaders in India’s freedom struggle. The Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Scheme honours his memory and addresses pressing challenges faced by tribal communities today. Through education and empowerment, Odisha ensures that Madho Singh’s spirit of resistance and determination continues to inspire future generations.
(Prof Ota is former director Tribal Welfare, director, SCSTRTI & Tribal Museum and revenue divisional commissioner (central division)