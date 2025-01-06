Election,regular audit of pani panchayats should be a must: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to streamline and strengthen the functioning of pani panchayats, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday directed that election and audit of these bodies should be held regularly and in time.

Addressing the concluding session of the pani panchayat week here, the chief minister said that the bodies should also be developed as agricultural marketing centres.

Majhi said that pani panchayats have a big role to play in ensuring efficient use of water, equity in water distribution and adequate irrigation of farmers’ lands, which are a top priority for the government. More than 39,000 pani panchayats are taking the lead in water management in the state, he added.

He directed that all irrigation projects should be completed on a war footing as water supply to the farmers’ lands is most essential. Stating that steps have been initiated by the government to provide irrigation to maximum agricultural land, the chief minister said by 2028-29, around 2,400 km of new concrete canals will be constructed which will provide coverage to 80,000 hectare land. Besides, 1,860 km of very old and dilapidated field canals in 62,000 hectares of irrigated area will be reconstructed into concrete canals, he added.

The chief minister said that a provision of Rs 13,223 crore has been made in 2024-25 budget for the development of water resources in the state. The process of starting the Brutang irrigation project in Nayagarh district, the Pipalpak project in Ganjam, the Upper Lanth irrigation project in Balangir, Samakoi barrage project in Angul, three hill irrigation projects in Bargarh, seven in Nuapada and three in Kalahandi, 359 group hill irrigation projects in Kalahandi, Balangir, Bargarh and Nuapada districts and 11,886 deep tube well projects has been expedited. As the departmental minister, he is personally reviewing all these projects, Majhi said.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo said the state government is committed for the all-round development of farmers. Steps are being taken to provide market linkages for the produces of the farmers, he added.