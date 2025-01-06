Odisha High Court posts 101 per cent case clearance rate in 2024, disposes of 90K cases

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court recorded a case clearance rate (CCR) of 100.92 per cent in 2024 against 112.11 per cent (pc) in 2023.

As many as 89,640 cases were instituted and 90,464 were disposed of bringing the number of pending cases down from 1,47,028 on January 1 to 1,46,985 on December 31 last year.

While the high court has a sanctioned strength of 33 judges, the working strength went down from 20 in January to 19 in November and December. The judges continued to hear cases both through virtual or video conference mode and physical presence of lawyers and as many as 2,629 judgments were delivered (excluding the cases disposed of by orders) in 2024 as against 2,813 in 2023.

The CCR of criminal cases was 101.16 per cent and 100.74 per cent in civil cases. Of the 90,464 cases disposed of, 52,110 were civil cases and 38,354 were criminal. During this period 38,354 civil cases and 37,914 criminal cases were instituted, according to the annual statement released by the high court on Saturday.

Criminal cases involve appeals against lower court orders on cases that involve an action that is harmful to society. Civil cases involve appeals against lower court orders related to private disputes between persons and organisations. The CCR in January was as high as 163.65 pc, but it went down to 136.3 pc in February and further down to 99.62 pc in March. The downslide continued with 96.66 pc in May, 74.67 pc in June, 103.96 pc in July, 96.46 pc in August, 95.58 pc in September, 81.04 pc in October, 81.82 pc in November and 90.25 pc in December.

During the 12 months, a total 1,644 judicial working hours were lost on account of demise of lawyers and judges (240 hours) and due to judges being on leave or official tour (1,404 hours), the records also revealed.