BJP deploys leaders, cadre to ensure Pravasi Bharatiya Divas success

BHUBANESWAR : The state unit of the BJP has fully geared up to assist the state government in making the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) a grand success, the party’s state president Manmohan Samal said on Monday.

With only a day left for the three-day event in which more than 7,500 delegates from across the globe are scheduled to participate, senior party leaders have been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring they have the best of the experience during their visit to the state, he said.

“Overseas Indian guests from around 160 countries are expected to join the PBD which will provide an opportunity to showcase Odisha’s rich heritage, culture, art, cuisine and traditions. We have mobilised our party leaders and cadre to see that they are offered best of hospitality wherever they visit during their stay in the state,” Samal said.

He said the event will not only promote Odisha’s tourism sector but also attract foreign investors, fostering economic development. The state can expect a significant increase in the number of domestic and international tourists, leading to a surge in tourism revenue. This, in turn, will create new employment opportunities and stimulate local economic growth, he added.

Samal said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is personally monitoring all preparations for the event which will be attended by PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. Padayatras will be organised in all district headquarters of the state to promote the event. Over the next three days, various cultural programmes will be held in different locations across Bhubaneswar, he said.