Commissionerate Police issues traffic advisory for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR : Commissionerate Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and restricted the movement of vehicles during the three-day mega event starting from Wednesday.

As per the order issued by police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh, in view of the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state capital on Wednesday evening, traffic restrictions will be imposed from Biju Patnaik International Airport to Raj Bhavan via Capital Hospital and AG Square between 7.50 pm and 8.20 pm the same day.

On Thursday, traffic restrictions will be put in place from Raj Bhavan to Nalco Square via Power House Square, 120 Battalion, Shastri Nagar, Behera Sahi, Jaydev Vihar and Xavier Square between 9.30 am and 10 am.

Vehicular movement will be prohibited from Nalco Square to BPIA via Xavier Square, Jaydev Vihar, Behera Sahi, Shastri Nagar, 120 Battalion, Power House, Raj Bhavan, AG Square and Capital Hospital between 11.20 am and 12 pm on Thursday. The same evening, restrictions will be imposed from BPIA to Raj Bhavan from 4.20 pm to 4.50 pm.

The stretch from Raj Bhavan to Nalco Square will remain closed for commuters between 11.20 am and 11.50 am on Friday. Later in the evening, vehicular movement will be banned between Nalco Square and airport from 4.50 pm to 5.25 pm.

No vehicles will be allowed to ply on the roads and connecting lanes/bylanes during the specified timings.