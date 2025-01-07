Denied phone in class, student ransacks office of headmistress in Odisha

ROURKELA: Denied use of mobile phone in the classroom, a class VIII student of Tarkera government school under RN Pali police limits on Sunday allegedly sneaked into the office of the headmistress (HM) and ransacked it.

Sources said the boy, sitting on a back row, was using mobile phone in the classroom on Saturday. When it came to the notice of the school headmistress, she seized the phone and instructed him to bring his parents on Monday to take the handset.

Peeved with the authorities, the student entered the office of the headmistress by breaking open the ventilator and damaged some glasses and dislocated other office items. His anger did not stop there and he returned to the office in the afternoon and repeated the same act. Upon learning about the incident, the headmistress lodged a complaint with RN Pali police station the same evening.

RN Pali police station IIC Rajendra Swain said a station diary was registered as the damage was not major. The student’s parents have been instructed to be present at the police station on Tuesday and give a written undertaking.