Odisha: A one-of-its-kind bird museum in Chilika on cards

BHUBANESWAR : The state government has planned to set up a one-of-its-kind bird museum in Chilika that hosts over a million migratory birds in the winter season.

Inaugurating the 5th National Chilika Bird Festival here on Monday, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said the government is considering to set up the museum near Chilika or Barkul. The Chilika Development Authority (CDA) and the Tourism department will work together for the project and a master plan for the same will be readied soon.

“Chilika lake holds a special place in the world tourism map and has become a bird pilgrimage since time immemorial due to its geographical location and favourable environment. The state government is striving to make places like Chilika, Hirakud, Satkosia and Bhitarkanika, attractive bird centres in the Asia-Pacific region,” the deputy chief minister said.

“Last year, around 11.37 lakh migratory birds of 187 species from far-flung places like Siberia, Russia, Mongolia and central as well as southeast Asia had thronged the lake, the largest brackish water lagoon in Asia,” she added. Parida said the National Chilika Bird Festival, which coincides with the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention this year, will take the event to the world stage.