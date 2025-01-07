Odisha: A one-of-its-kind bird museum in Chilika on cards

BHUBANESWAR : The state government has planned to set up a one-of-its-kind bird museum in Chilika that hosts over a million migratory birds in the winter season.
Inaugurating the 5th National Chilika Bird Festival here on Monday, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said the government is considering to set up the museum near Chilika or Barkul. The Chilika Development Authority (CDA) and the Tourism department will work together for the project and a master plan for the same will be readied soon.
“Chilika lake holds a special place in the world tourism map and has become a bird pilgrimage since time immemorial due to its geographical location and favourable environment. The state government is striving to make places like Chilika, Hirakud, Satkosia and Bhitarkanika, attractive bird centres in the Asia-Pacific region,” the deputy chief minister said.
“Last year, around 11.37 lakh migratory birds of 187 species from far-flung places like Siberia, Russia, Mongolia and central as well as southeast Asia had thronged the lake, the largest brackish water lagoon in Asia,” she added. Parida said the National Chilika Bird Festival, which coincides with the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention this year, will take the event to the world stage.
“We have engaged the local boating community to promote responsible tourism practices and ensure their active participation in conservation efforts. The representation of bird lovers across the country will also make the festival a huge success,” she added.
Forest and Environment minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said Odisha is committed to the conservation of natural heritage and biodiversity. “The 5th National Chilika Bird Festival is an attempt to further enhance the beauty, biodiversity, safety and glorious heritage of community-led conservation of Chilika lake,” he added.
With 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention scheduled to be held in the capital city from January 8 to 10 and the bird festival continuing till January 12, the minister said they have planned to showcase Chilika lake as a major tourist destination before the guests.
Additional chief secretary, Forest and Home departments Satyabrata Sahu, Tourism secretary Balwant Singh, PCCF and HoFF Debidutta Biswal and PCCF (wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha were present. Internationally-renowned bird experts Asad Rahmani and Suresh Kumar, and wildlife photographer Dhritimaan Mukherjee shared their life experiences during the event.
Research centre for study of birds soon
Bhubaneswar: The state govt has decided to establish a research centre in Chilika to study the migratory birds and marine species in the brackish water lagoon. It will have a control room from where bird monitoring will be done.