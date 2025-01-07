Two women held with marijuana worth Rs 9.52 crore at Biju Patnaik International Airport

BHUBANESWAR : In one of the biggest drug hauls in recent years, Customs Commissionerate have arrested two women passengers from Biju Patnaik International Airport and seized hydroponic weed (marijuana) worth a whopping Rs 9.52 crore from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of Customs (preventive), Bhubaneswar, carried out passenger profiling at the airport two days back and intercepted two women who had arrived from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

The officials conducted a thorough search of the duo’s checked-in baggage and recovered 19 vacuum-packed transparent packets consisting of marijuana from them. Sources said the packets consisted of greenish and lumpy substances which was confirmed as marijuana during further examination.

The two women passengers were arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and were produced before a court here. They have been remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation into the matter is underway, said sources.

Interestingly, Malaysia has some of the toughest drug laws in southeast Asia. Sources said Customs officers are investigating the source from where the two accused women purchased such huge quantity of marijuana. In 2023, a passenger was arrested from BPIA for allegedly possessing 11 gm ganja.