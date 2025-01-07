Upper Kolab dam puts off water release for rabi crop in Odisha

JEYPORE: The Upper Kolab irrigation project authorities have postponed water release for rabi season cultivation from January 5 to January 10, responding to farmers’ concerns about incomplete kharif harvesting due to recent rains.

The project, which serves approximately 20,000 farmers across 25,000 hectares in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borigumma and Kundra blocks, modified its schedule after the pani panchayat representatives highlighted that harvesting process was not completed in many patches of ayacut areas due to recent rains and the farmers may not able to take the irrigation water further for the rabi crop immediately.

“We deferred the water release for rabi season having factored in ground realities and request from farmers due to non completion of harvesting in some parts of the ayacut areas,” said Rajani Mishra, assistant executive engineer of Upper Kolab.