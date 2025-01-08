Bhubaneswar dazzles with cultural extravaganza for Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

BHUBANESWAR : The capital city of Bhubaneswar stands bejeweled. Glowing in the spirit of the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD), being hosted in Odisha for the first time, every corner of the city has erupted into a celebration of culture, art, cuisine and more.

Thousands of dignitaries and global Indians have started arriving in Bhubaneswar, which is the venue for the 18th edition of the three-day convention that begins on Wednesday. And both the state government and city administration are leaving no stone unturned to offer them a memorable experience of Odisha’s culture and heritage.

While walls on the streets have been given a makeover with traditional paintings, several prominent landmarks of the city are decorated with colourful applique works from Pipili and glittering lights.

As far as events are concerned, there is something for each of the NRIs who have landed in the city for the convention, be it specially curated visits to museums, dance and music festivals, art camps, food festival and even night flea markets. A majority of these events that coincide with PBD were opened by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday.