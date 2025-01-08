Odisha

CM Majhi launches double-decker bus service in Odisha

“These initiatives will provide better connectivity, reduce traffic congestion and contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions,” he added.
CM Majhi standing at the door of a double-decker bus after its launch on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
CM Majhi standing at the door of a double-decker bus after its launch on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK (Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday launched the state’s first-ever double-decker bus service besides unveiling the Hop-on-Hop-off and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) e-bus services at the Mo Bus Depot in Gadakana here.

Speaking on the occasion, Majhi said this marks a significant milestone in the state’s efforts towards building a cleaner, greener and a more efficient urban mobility infrastructure as part of the government’s Viksit Odisha vision for a sustainable future. “These initiatives will provide better connectivity, reduce traffic congestion and contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions,” he added.

A total of five double-decker, 10 Hop-on-Hop-off and 25 SJTA e-Bus will ply in the capital region. The double-decker buses will operate in Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack and Khordha, offering a unique experience to the residents and visitors of these cities, said authorities of the H&UD department.

“The Hop-On-Hop-Off buses will cover key tourist destinations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, offering a convenient and flexible mode of travel for tourists. Similarly, the SJTA e-buses will operate in Puri and ply to Bhubaneswar facilitating smoother and greener travel for pilgrims, tourists and residents. SJTA e-buses are equipped with ramps to accommodate passengers using wheelchairs,” they added.

double-decker bus

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com