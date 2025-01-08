CM Majhi launches double-decker bus service in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday launched the state’s first-ever double-decker bus service besides unveiling the Hop-on-Hop-off and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) e-bus services at the Mo Bus Depot in Gadakana here.

Speaking on the occasion, Majhi said this marks a significant milestone in the state’s efforts towards building a cleaner, greener and a more efficient urban mobility infrastructure as part of the government’s Viksit Odisha vision for a sustainable future. “These initiatives will provide better connectivity, reduce traffic congestion and contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions,” he added.

A total of five double-decker, 10 Hop-on-Hop-off and 25 SJTA e-Bus will ply in the capital region. The double-decker buses will operate in Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack and Khordha, offering a unique experience to the residents and visitors of these cities, said authorities of the H&UD department.

“The Hop-On-Hop-Off buses will cover key tourist destinations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, offering a convenient and flexible mode of travel for tourists. Similarly, the SJTA e-buses will operate in Puri and ply to Bhubaneswar facilitating smoother and greener travel for pilgrims, tourists and residents. SJTA e-buses are equipped with ramps to accommodate passengers using wheelchairs,” they added.