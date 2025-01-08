EAM Jaishankar visits Konark, Srimandir

BHUBANESWAR : External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention is an opportunity for Odisha to showcase its rich cultural heritage and tradition before the world.

On the day, Jaishankar and his wife Kyoko Jaishankar visited the Sun Temple in Konark. Sharing the experience on his X handle, the EAM wrote that he was delighted to visit the Sun Temple. “A testimony to our heritage and creativity, Konark is a must-visit for all our Pravasi friends visiting Bhubaneshwar over the coming days,” he said.

Later, the minister visited the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and offered prayers to the Trinity. He spent around 40 minutes inside the 12th century shrine and interacted with the priests and servitors.

“I am blessed to have ‘darshan’ of Lord Jagannath before beginning of the PBD event in Bhubaneswar. The PBD is being organised in Odisha for the first time. We have taken all steps along with the Odisha government. This is an opportunity for Odisha to showcase before the entire world and get focus in the global map,” he said.

The external affairs minister also visited Raghurajpur village, known for its pattachitra artists, Lingaraj temple and Dhauli Shanti Stupa. He also inaugurated the Mukteswar dance festival on the day.