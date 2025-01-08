Man hacked to death in broad daylight in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A group of four to five miscreants hacked a man to death near the busy Rasulgarh Square on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place amidst heightened security measures across the state capital which is hosting the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

As per the eyewitnesses, the assailants arrived on at least two motorcycles and started attacking a man near Rasulgarh over the bridge at about 8 am. The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained.

While one of the anti-socials started thrashing the victim with a helmet, his associate hacked him using a chopper.

The attack left passers-by shocked as they could be seen fleeing away from the spot.

"A few persons attacked a man on Wednesday morning. He has succumbed and a team has reached the spot to investigate the matter," said a senior police officer.

The incident took place when the state capital was under the thick blanket of security cover for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

At least 90 platoons of the police force, anti-terror agencies, 12 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and over 500 officers have been deployed to ensure the mega event passes of smoothly and the non-resident Indians do not face any inconvenience.