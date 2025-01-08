Odia diaspora in Mauritius seeks ancestral ties at PBD

KENDRAPARA: As Bhubaneswar prepares to host the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) from January 8-10, 2025, descendants of Odia indentured labourers in Mauritius are seizing the opportunity to reconnect with their ancestral roots after 150 years of separation.

Ramroop Jugurnauth, 63, a former civil servant from Mauritius represents this unique diaspora connection. His ancestor, Jagannath Das from Jajpur district was among the 3,116 Odias who migrated to Mauritius between 1842 and 1871 as part of the larger Indian indenture system that began in 1834.

“We, the Mauritians of Odia ancestry, are proud of our ancestors’ land and would wish, like other descendants from UP and Bihar, to be able to look for our Odia roots and families and to contribute to the development of our ancestral villages,” says Jugurnauth, who resides in Beau Bassin with his family.

To bridge this cultural gap, the ‘Odia Anusthana’ has been established in Mauritius. The organisation aims to unite Mauritians of Odia descent and plans to construct a Jagannath Mandir. Mauritius have sent over 300 delegates to the upcoming PBD, marking their commitment to strengthening these historical bonds.

The event, which aligns with India’s motto of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” will serve as a platform for diaspora members to engage with India’s growth story, explore investments, and strengthen cultural and business partnerships. Odisha, known as “India’s best-kept secret,” stands to benefit greatly from these collaborations, added Jugurnauth.

The association appealed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for support in their cultural reconnection efforts. They seek to document the often-overlooked history of Odia indentured workers in Mauritius while exploring new opportunities for business and cultural partnerships.

The PBD celebration coincides with Mauritius’ own commemoration of its indenture history, marked by the ‘Aapravasi Divas’ public holiday on November 2. This dates back to 1834 when the first group of 36 Dhangar Hill Coolies arrived in Mauritius, initiating a migration that would eventually bring over 450,000 Indian labourers to the island nation’s shores.