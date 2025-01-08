Odisha welcomes NRIs for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, showcasing rich art, culture

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is all set to begin in the capital city of our state of Odisha from Wednesday.
A large number of NRIs and Indian diaspora members from nook and corner of the globe have arrived in the temple city of Bhubaneswar. We have left no stone unturned to extend royal hospitality to the guests.
Though the biennial event is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, I on behalf of the people of the state, extend my gratitude to Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the convention is being held in our state capital.
Honourable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will attend the three-day convention.
According to Prime Minister Modiji, an ardent devotee of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath, the more India shines and develops the more will be the influence, image and prestige of NRIs and Persons of Indian Origin abroad. The vision of Viksit Bharat will be realised when they have an emotional attachment with their motherland.
They are hardworking and rich in knowledge, skills and technology having financial flexibility. Their participation in the upcoming convention will be helpful in building a Viksit Bharat. They will not only invest in India but also extend all possible support as brand ambassadors. More than 3.54 crore Indians living abroad will spread the glorious Indian culture through their conduct and practice thereby presenting India as the Vishwa Guru.
In the run up to the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, The capital city has been decked up like a newly-wed bride. A plethora of events such as Patha Utsav, Ekamra Utsav, Adivasi Mela, flower exhibitions are being organised in different parts of the state capital. Efforts are being made to exhibit Odisha’s rich art and heritage. Raja Rani Music Festival, Mukteswar Dance Festival, Odissi Dance, and various folk dances will also be organised. Arrangements are being made to take guests to about 31 tourist spots in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Konark.
A pavilion of Odisha will be set up at Janata Maidan, showcasing the Jagannath culture, historic Baliyatra, the Kalinga War, the transformation of emperor Ashoka from Chandashoka to Dharmashoka. Besides, a digital exhibition will also be held. More than 200 foreign journalists, YouTubers and bloggers from seven countries will also attend the event. Hence, I appeal to all the citizens of the state to make the event a grand success by adhering to the rules and regulations, discipline and cleanliness activities in the city.
This is for the first time such a grand, large, and ambitious programme is being organised in an eastern Indian state. This is an opportunity which has become possible due to the foresight of the Prime Minister and his commitment towards the development of Odisha. The Prime Minister has emphasised on the development of ‘Purvodaya’, in which Odisha will be at the forefront. Without the development of Odisha in the ‘Purvodaya’, country’s overall development cannot be achieved.
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention on Thursday. The inaugural event may be a formality, but his gracious presence will influence all the countrymen, not just the Indian diaspora. I urge the people of the state to celebrate this event as a festival, imbued with the mantra of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. Once the NRIs return after receiving the best hospitality, Odisha will forever be etched in their hearts.
I once again welcome all the guests to the land of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath.