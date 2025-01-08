Odisha welcomes NRIs for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, showcasing rich art, culture

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is all set to begin in the capital city of our state of Odisha from Wednesday.

A large number of NRIs and Indian diaspora members from nook and corner of the globe have arrived in the temple city of Bhubaneswar. We have left no stone unturned to extend royal hospitality to the guests.

Though the biennial event is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, I on behalf of the people of the state, extend my gratitude to Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the convention is being held in our state capital.

Honourable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will attend the three-day convention.

According to Prime Minister Modiji, an ardent devotee of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath, the more India shines and develops the more will be the influence, image and prestige of NRIs and Persons of Indian Origin abroad. The vision of Viksit Bharat will be realised when they have an emotional attachment with their motherland.

They are hardworking and rich in knowledge, skills and technology having financial flexibility. Their participation in the upcoming convention will be helpful in building a Viksit Bharat. They will not only invest in India but also extend all possible support as brand ambassadors. More than 3.54 crore Indians living abroad will spread the glorious Indian culture through their conduct and practice thereby presenting India as the Vishwa Guru.