Omfed's initiative to increase dairy farmers, milk production in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Managing director of Omfed Vijay Amruta Kulange on Monday informed that steps are being taken to open model Khira Dhara Kendras (KDKs) in each panchayat to increase milk production and sale.

Chairing a meeting of all unit in-charges and supervisors at the Cuttack Milk Union head office, Kulange stressed on the need to create more milk farmers in the state. He advised everyone present at the meeting to prepare a micro plan for enhancing milk production.

He further asked them to identify farmers at the grasroots and involve them in the Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana (MKY) and Mukhyamantri Krushi Utkarsa Yojana (MKUY). “This will increase the number of dairy farmers in the state and increase milk production,” he added.

Stressing on the need to enhance fodder cultivation, Kulange said cows would produce more milk if they get proper fodder. “Farmers are encouraged to breed female calves. Various facilities are being provided to the farmers by Omfed for the breeding and maintenance of female calves. Everyone should work to ensure that these benefits reach every farmer. If the number of female calves increases, milk production will increase. That is why Omfed is providing food, medicines, medical facilities etc at discounted rates,” he added.

The Omfed MD further said extensive arrangements have been made to deliver Omfed products to the Indian diaspora arriving in the state for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. “All arrangements have been made for the display and sale of Omfed products at the tourist destinations where the Indian diaspora will visit,” he added.

A total of 21 stalls have been set up by Omfed in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. “We are ready to welcome the Indian diaspora and making all-out efforts to ensure Omfed products, which are a symbol of Odia Asmita, reach them,” Kulange said.

Technical advisor of Omfed and general manager of Cuttack Milk Union Digamber Nayak was present.